1 person killed in Winter Haven car crash, authorities say

Deputies say they found a 63-year-old man dead when they arrived at the scene of the crash.

WINTER HAVEN, Fla. — A 63-year-old man from Bartow was killed in a car crash Sunday morning, authorities say.

At 5:15 a.m., deputies and rescue crews arrived at the crash involving two cars near the intersection of Thornhill Road and Sugar Creek Road in Winter Haven, the Polk County Sheriff's Office said in a news release.

Authorities say they found the 63-year-old dead at the crash scene. The driver in the other car was taken to a nearby hospital and was treated for minor injuries.

Investigators say the crash occurred when the 63-year-old was heading north on Thornhill Road and the other driver was driving south on the same road. The other driver then swerve across the center, double-yellow line of the road and crashed into the driver's side of the 63-year-old's car, law enforcement says.

The sheriff's office is reportedly trying to determine if speeding, impairment or distracted driving caused the other driver to hit the 63-year-old's car.