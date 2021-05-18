2 dead after pickup truck rolls over on Highway 60 in Polk County

No other cars were involved.

POLK COUNTY, Fla. — Deputies are investigating a deadly crash that happened Tuesday evening in Polk County.

The Polk County Sheriff's Office says the crash happened at around 7:45 p.m. on Highway 60 near West Lake Wales Road. Deputies say a pickup truck lost control and rolled over.

Two people were killed in the crash, the sheriff's office said.

The identities of those who died have not been released at this time.