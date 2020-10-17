Deputies: Pilot OK after small aircraft makes emergency landing in Lakeland

The FAA is investigating the incident.

LAKELAND, Fla. — A man flying a small aircraft Friday night is OK after deputies say it went down in Lakeland.

The Polk County Sheriff's Office reports the plane's power source went out, causing the emergency landing.

Luckily the pilot was able to make it out safely. Deputies say he was the only one on board.

The FAA is now investigating what caused the issue with the power source during flight.

This is a developing story. Check back with 10 Tampa Bay for updates.

What other people are reading right now: