Plant City man charged in hit-and-run death after turning self in

Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd said he might not have faced charges had he called 911 instead of driving off.

MULBERRY, Fla. — He says he knew he hit something with his truck, but thought it was a dog and drove away, the Polk County Sheriff's Office said.

An 18-year-old Plant City man who deputies say is responsible for the hit-and-run death of a Tampa man has turned himself in to authorities, the sheriff's office said.

Brock Case was driving his truck around 9:10 p.m. Friday on SR 60 just west of Espo Drive in Mulberry when he hit a 48-year-old Tampa man who was walking in the road, according to deputies.

Case initially pulled over because he knew he hit something, the agency said. Deputies say Case's truck was damaged, his airbag deployed and his front headlights were broken. However, Case told deputies he thought he had hit a dog. And, he didn't further investigate who or what he hit or call 911 and instead drove away.

On Saturday, deputies say Case went to the sheriff's office to report the incident after he spoke with friends and family about the incident. The sheriff's office says Case was cooperative with detectives. His truck was also impounded for analysis in the case.

Case was booked into the Polk County Jail and is charged with leaving the scene or a crash involving death.

"While we are proud of this young man for turning himself in, we want to use this as another opportunity to reiterate that failing to stop and render aid or call 911 when you are involved in a crash can mean the difference between life and death, and the difference between being charged with a felony or not being arrested at all," Sheriff Grady Judd said in a statement. "It is possible Case would not have been charged had he simply stopped and dialed 911, due to the fact of where and how the victim was walking in the roadway. Our prayers are with the victim's family.”