13-year-old Poinciana boy killed in car crash while riding bicycle

The crash is under investigation.

POINCIANA, Fla. — A Lake Marion Creek Middle School student was killed while riding his bike at dusk Thursday evening in a Poinciana neighborhood.

The Polk County Sheriff's Office says a car hit the 13-year-old, who was riding across Tiger Road just after 7:30 p.m.

The crash knocked him off his bike and propelled it about 50 feet north, deputies say.

For four hours, Tiger Road was shut down between Caribou Court and Dromedary Court.

Investigators say the 25-year-old Kissimmee woman, who was driving the car, did not show any signs of impairment. She was not hurt.