Crash kills woman, injures 3 people in Poinciana

Two of the people weren't wearing seatbelts, authorities say.

POINCIANA, Fla. — A woman is dead after a Jeep went airborne and tumbled end-over-end, landing upside-down on the edge of a retention pond.

It happened around 3 a.m. Saturday in Poinciana. Authorities say the Jeep struck an embankment after failing to stop at the Cypress Parkway intersection while driving south on Poinciana Parkway.

Four people were in the car. The Polk County Sheriff's Office says two were wearing seatbelts, and two were not.

A 38-year old passenger was ejected, fracturing his face and breaking a leg. The woman driving was partially ejected. She died.

She's been identified as 39-year-old Paris Leblanc of Nashville, Tennessee, according to law enforcement.

Investigators say the two passengers who were strapped in suffered only minor injuries.