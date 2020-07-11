Police arrest man accused of killing 2 people at a Winter Haven motel

Detectives used DNA evidence to tie Beloni Petitfrere to the scene, according to a press release.

WINTER HAVEN, Fla. — After a nearly month-long search by the Winter Haven Police Department, detectives say they have charged the man responsible for the death of two people at a local motel.

Beloni Petitfrere, 38, was located and already booked into the Polk County Jail on unrelated charges. Police say he can now add two counts of first-degree murder, armed burglary and tampering with evidence to his docket.

Detectives were able to place Petitfrere at the scene thanks to the help of results returned from the Florida Department of Law Enforcement laboratory that confirmed his DNA was present in evidence collected, according to a press release.

The police department also used interviews to help piece together a timeline.

"Our detectives worked day and night following this horrific crime investigating every lead possible and with the DNA results, we at least have closure for the families," said Public Safety Director and Police Chief Charlie Bird. "It certainly will not bring their loved ones back nor will it be a time for celebration, but at least they have peace knowing that the monster is where he needs to be."

The Winter Haven police were initially called out to investigate after Timothy Anderson and Leslee Umpleby were found dead inside the Rose Motel last month.

At the time, Bird said both men had suffered "significant trauma" when officers found them.

A witness at the motel told officers they saw someone wearing a dark-colored hoodie approach Anderson's room around 11 p.m. Oct. 13. They said they heard a commotion, but didn't call the police at the time.

