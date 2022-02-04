Police arrest man on attempted murder warrant after chase in Haines City

Authorities say the man sped at an officer after being pulled over.

HAINES CITY, Fla. — A Winter Haven man is behind bars following a police chase that ended early Friday morning, Haines City authorities say.

According to police, 36-year-old Lemuel Johnson Jr. had a warrant for attempted murder.

Around 11 p.m. Thursday, law enforcement says Johnson was driving his Ford Escape when he was pulled over by an officer near U.S. 27 and Bates Road. As the officer made her way to the car, police say Johnson sped toward her, forcing her to jump out of the way.

What followed was a pursuit by officers from Haines City and Davenport. Police say Johnson abandoned his car once he reached Uncle Tony Road and Kalogridis Road.

According to law enforcement, there was another person in the car with Johnson who said they were fearful and pleaded to be let out of the car.

Authorities set up a perimeter around the area before police say someone who lived nearby reported they saw a "suspicious person" in a trailer. Investigators say Johnson was later found inside.