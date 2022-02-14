Police searching for missing elderly man last seen in Haines City

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Haines City Police Department at 863-421-3636.

HAINES CITY, Fla. — Have you seen Herbert? Police say they are looking for the elderly man who was last seen in Haines City.

According to authorities, 90-year-old Herbert Hathaway was last seen at around 6 p.m., Monday, driving a Chevrolet Impala near U.S. 27 and West U.S. 17. The car's Florida license plate number is EUQC95.

Hathaway was last seen wearing a white T-shirt with blue shorts. Police say he is 5-feet, 9-inches and weighs 190 pounds. Authorities say Hathaway has dementia.