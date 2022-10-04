Polk County Sheriff's deputy killed in Polk City shooting, Sheriff Judd said

Few details have been released.

POLK CITY, Fla. — UPDATE: Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd confirmed a deputy with the sheriff's office was killed in a shooting.

Previous story:

The Polk County Sheriff's Office says it is investigating a shooting that involved a deputy early Tuesday morning in Polk City.

The sheriff's office said it happened around 3:15 a.m. on Foxtown South near Mowtris Lane and Foxtown Central.

Few details have been made available at this time, including injuries or what led to the shooting.

10 Tampa Bay has a crew headed to the scene.