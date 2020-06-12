Family, friends come together to honor the life of a Polk City librarian who died after being run over by 4 teens

POLK COUNTY, Fla. — Loved ones gathered to say goodbye to a local mother and beloved Polk City librarian this weekend.
Suzette Penton's life was celebrated at the Donald Bronson Community Center in Polk City as people gathered, recalling memories and mourning her loss.
"The family wishes to thank the nurses and medical staff at Lakeland Regional Medical Center - Trauma Intensive Care Unit (TICU) for their constant care and compassion for our loved one while she was with them," organizers wrote in a post.
Penton succumbed to her injuries after the Polk County Sheriff's Office says four teens intentionally ran her over while "handling" an ongoing romantic dispute with another teen.
All four teens are currently charged with attempted murder and burglary with assault. Elevated charges are expected against the teens in light of the Penton's death.
- Alcohol to-go could be here to stay for Florida restaurants
- Families of sailors killed in NAS Pensacola attack receive Purple Hearts
- 'I'm still feeling numb': Mother of St. Petersburg sailor killed in attack says she's proud of her son
- Boy, 7, looking at Christmas lights when he was hit, killed by motorcycle
- Second $1,200 stimulus check 'may still be in play,' Biden says
- Here's where to see Christmas lights around Tampa Bay
►Breaking news and weather alerts: Get the free 10 Tampa Bay app
►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter