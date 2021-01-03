'This man is a predator': Polk City man arrested on 19 child pornography charges

Deputies say they found pornography on his devices of children as young as 2 years old.

POLK CITY, Fla. — A Polk City man is behind bars after deputies say he had 19 files of enhanced child pornography on his devices.

The Polk County Sheriff's Office was tipped off to 25-year-old Eric Olson and went to his home to investigate on Feb. 26.

According to a press release, deputies spoke to Olson about the child pornography allegations and he admitted to using his cell phone to download and view it. Deputies say he also admitted to having viewed child pornography since he was an adolescent.

On Olson's devices, the sheriff's office says it found 19 files, some of which depicted children as young as 2 years old. All of his electronics were seized and are being reviewed for additional files. If any are found, the sheriff's office says it will add additional charges.

“This man is a predator, and someone we might call a 'poster child' for the type of deviant who enjoys watching babies and toddlers being sexually abused. Based on the statements he made, he should never have access to children," Sheriff Grady Judd said.

Olson is being held on a $100,000 bond.