POLK COUNTY, Fla. -- After a complaint was filed against Captain Jay Schwartz for 'assisting with a residential structure fire without proper protective equipment', an investigation was launched April 10.

Polk County requires firefighters to wear protective gear but does not have a rule about off-duty firefighters.

The fire took place on April 4 in Lakeland.

Deputy County Manager Joe Halman announced Friday that the investigation into the complaint had ended and Halman determined that 'the actions of off-duty personnel that day were heroic, commendable, and consistent with expectations of Polk County Fire Rescue employees', according to a news release.

"It would appear more likely that we should issue Captain Jay Schwartz a commendation, rather than discipline," Halman said.

Another off-duty PCFR Captain Clay Hamric also helped in the fire and instinctively drove to the scene of the fire.

"Schwartz and Hamric stopped to assist and offered life-saving service,” Halman said. “Our agency’s Code of Ethics encourages our first responders to protect the health and safety of our residents. We encourage and expect them to get involved and help our citizens in desperate situations, even when off duty. Captains Schwartz and Hamric’s hearts were clearly in the right place, given the severity of the fire and knowing that disabled and elderly people could be inside the burning building.”

