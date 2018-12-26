An elderly man is accused of shooting and killing his wife and himself after he told his brother he could no longer care for her, according to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said they found Henry Stanecki, 82, and his wife Nancy Stanecki, 79, dead in their home Saturday night.

Henry’s brother told investigators Henry called him just before 10 p.m. that night and said he shot Nancy.

Law enforcement said Henry’s brother had expressed being worried about Nancy’s bad health, frequent falls and his ability to take care of her with his own health deteriorating.

A family member told deputies the two had been married for 28 years.

Deputies continue to investigate.

