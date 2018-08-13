Polk County native and former Baltimore Ravens linebacker Ray Lewis will return to Lakeland later this month to celebrate his recent induction into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Lewis will participate in a celebrity golf tournament at 8 a.m. on Aug. 24 at Cleveland Heights Golf Course, where proceeds will benefit 52 scholarships awarded annually to students in Polk County. Other guests at the tournament will include former defensive tackle Warren Sapp and former MLB outfielder Gary Sheffield.

On Aug. 25, dedication events will be held to commemorate the grand opening of an 18-acre park and youth sports complex named Douglas Cook Park -- in honor of the local developer who died suddenly in 2016. Lewis will take part in a ribbon cutting at 11:30 a.m. at the park, which is located at 955 Wedgewood Estates. He will also speak at Kathleen High School -- where he graduated. Former NFL wide receiver Randy Moss, who was inducted with Lewis into the Hall of Fame, is also expected to show up.

"We are excited to have Ray come home," Lakeland resident and community leader Clinton Glover wrote in a statement. "This is going to be a special occasion fresh off of his Hall of Fame induction. We are so fortunate to have him spend time with the community and his fans."

Lewis' visit is being coordinated by the Glover, the city, Polk County Public Schools, and Willie Horton Partnership Inc.

Have a news tip? Email desk@wtsp.com, or visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.

