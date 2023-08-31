Polk County sheriff: 3 teens accused of crashing stolen car taken to hospital

All three are reportedly expected to survive.

POINCIANA, Fla. — Three local teens accused of stealing a car were taken to a hospital early Thursday morning following a crash near Poinciana.

The Polk County Sheriff's Office was alerted of a car crash by an Apple iPhone belonging to one of the three teens. The phone reportedly detected the crash and sent out an automated report at around 2:35 a.m.

Deputies responded to the scene of the crash on Lake Hatchineha Road, near Firetower Road, with fire rescue crews. Once on scene, the three teens were found crawling on the ground near a wrecked black Kia Sorrento, the agency explained.

The car had reportedly been stolen from the area of Dogwood Road and Narcissus Lane.

“The three suspects were out committing serious crimes, and it almost ended tragically for them," Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd said in a statement. "It’s too early to tell if they will have any severe long-term problems due to their injuries, but regardless, we’re going to hold them accountable to the fullest extent for their crimes.

"This criminal behavior isn’t going to be tolerated. They could have very easily killed themselves, or an innocent person.”

Two of the teens, a 15-year-old and a 14-year-old, were left with serious injuries and were airlifted to a nearby hospital. The other teen, another 14-year-old, was taken to the hospital in an ambulance with "internal injuries," deputies explain.

All three are reportedly expected to survive.