6-year-old boy drowns in Polk County

INDIAN LAKE ESTATES, Fla. — The Polk County Sheriff's Office is investigating the death of a 6-year-old boy who drowned overnight at a home in Indian Lake Estates.
There is little information currently available about what happened. According to the Sheriff's office, deputies and rescue teams were called to the Estates shortly before 1 a.m. They tried to save the child's life at the scene and took him to a local hospital, but the boy was formally declared dead at 1:48 a.m.
The investigation into the child's death is open and ongoing.