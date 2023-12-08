2 crew members hurt after Polk County ambulance crashes into building, officials say

​A crew member in the ambulance reportedly had an injury to their arm, while another had injuries to the face and arm.

Example video title will go here for this video

POLK COUNTY, Fla. — A Polk County ambulance is destroyed after it crashed into a building Friday night in Lakeland, officials say.

At 11:50 p.m., authorities received a call regarding an ambulance that crashed into a building on South Florida Avenue at Patterson Street East, a spokesperson for the Polk County Sheriff's Office told 10 Tampa Bay.

Officials were able to confirm that unit MR002 was the ambulance involved in the crash.

In a picture provided on the Polk County Fire Rescue's Facebook page, it shows the front of the ambulance destroyed with shattered windows while parts of the building were broken.

A crew member of the unit reportedly had an injury to their arm, while another had injuries to the face and arm.

Both crew members were taken to a nearby hospital by Lakeland Fire Rescue and emergency medical services to be treated for their injuries.

The sheriff's office says they believe they were the only two people in the ambulance and no patients were with them.

As a result of the crash, South Florida Avenue from Moss Wood Road to Palmetto was shut down, but the Polk County Sheriff's Office cleared the scene at 3:38 a.m. Saturday, officials say.