AUBURNDALE, Fla. — Law enforcement is working to identify a man found dead on the train tracks in Polk County.

The scene is located near Oakview Avenue and Dairy Road, according to a sheriff's office news release.

An Amtrak train is stopped on the tracks while deputies figure out what happened and identify the man.

There are no road closures in the area, the Polk County Sheriff's Office says.

An investigation is ongoing.

