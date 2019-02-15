POLK COUNTY, Fla. — Polk County Leaders are asking an outside agency to look into the deadly fire that killed an elderly Lakeland woman in November.

The case has increasingly come under scrutiny after it was learned that the fire captain in command that night sent images through Snapchat of the deadly blaze.

On Thursday, in a 10News exclusive, we received video from another fire which had been date-stamped five says prior to the blaze that killed Pickard.

It had been originally sent from what appears to again have been Captain Williams’ phone.

We shared the video with Commissioner Lindsey, who called the images disturbing.

Lindsey says if it can be verified that the video was shot or sent by Williams, he thinks it should be handled as a separate internal investigation case, with discipline up to and possibly including termination. But that determination, he said, would be made based upon union rules and county managers.

MORE: Victim's family say elderly woman died in fire waiting for rescue that didn't come

Sign up for the daily Brightside Blend Newsletter Sign up for the daily Brightside Blend Newsletter Something went wrong. This email will be delivered to your inbox once a day in the morning. Thank you for signing up for the Brightside Blend Newsletter. Please try again later.

Submit

But there’s also confusion now about whether the agency the county announced Thursday would perform that review will actually take on the investigation.

MORE: County says review of fatal fire will be done, but group it asked says it can't do it

Sensing urgency and need for transparency, Polk County Announced that the Florida fire chiefs association had agreed to review a deadly November fire that took the life of 76-year-old Lorretta Pickard.

But just hours later, that same agency said it would have to run the request past its Board of Directors first.

The agency sent 10News a letter stating, “It is not within the purview of the FFCA to conduct fire investigations or reviews...”

Polk Commission chairman George Lindsey says the county had received assurances prematurely.

Friday they asked the FFCA board of directors to take up the issue as soon as possible.

Ultimately, the county wants an outside review of the incident report, operating procedures, training and guidelines stemming from the fatal fire that took Pickard’s life.

The 911 call lasted more than 20 minutes as Pickard waited for a rescue that never came.

Whether it turns out to be the Florida Fire Chiefs Association or another agency, Lindsey says the commission is committed to getting answers and restoring public trust in the department as quickly as possible.

The agency sent Polk County the following response:

Polk County Letter - Mr. Freeman 02-15-19 (002) Sensing urgency and need for transparency, Polk County Announced that the Florida fire chiefs association had agreed to review a deadly November fire that took the life of 76-year-old Lorretta Pickard. But just hours later, that same agency said it would have to run the request past its Board of Directors first.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10 News app now.

Have a news tip? Email tips@wtsp.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.