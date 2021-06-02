Deputies: Man arrested for looking into the home of a family in Polk County

Santos Pantoja, 39, was taken into custody with the help of some surveillance footage and observant neighbors.

AUBURNDALE, Fla. — Polk County deputies have arrested a man they say was caught repeatedly looking into the windows of an Auburndale family's home.

Santos Pantoja, 39, was taken into custody last Friday, May 28 with the help of some surveillance footage and observant neighbors.

According to Polk County Sheriff's Office, on May 24, an Auburndale woman noticed a truck circling her neighborhood and would later find Pantoja looking into her windows. Four days later, and the woman would see the same truck in her area again.

Deputies say she reached out to the company on the truck, which confirmed that Santos' GPS showed he was in her neighborhood despite not having any jobs there.

Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd adds that the woman wasn't the only person in the house during these two incidents. He says the woman's 17-year-old daughter was home as well. Surveillance video would show Pantoja looking into the daughter's window.

"He has got a hitch in his giddyup to be trying to look into a child’s window," Judd said.

Authorities say a neighbor confronted Pantoja outside the woman's home and was told that he was searching for his missing daughter, the sheriff's office says.

Later that day deputies arrested Santos and charged him with burglary, possession of burglary tools, stalking and voyeurism.