Polk County firefighters save man trapped from mobile home fire

BABSON PARK, Fla. — Firefighters said they were able to rescue a man trapped in a fire in his mobile home early Sunday at Babson Park.

Two people were flown to a nearby trauma center as a result, according to Polk County Fire Rescue.

"It's very rewarding, especially with the team that we had," PCFR Battalion Chief Ramon Gonzalez said.

Firefighters said a man had his head out the window and told them he wasn't able to breathe. Gonzalez said he took off his breathing mask and assisted the man.

Prior to that, firefighters attempted to rescue the man through the front door but were unable. Firefighters also tried to proceed through a side window but items blocked them from entering.

PCFR stated they created a large opening surrounding the bathroom window to rescue the man. It took nine minutes after the first unit arrived to rescue the man.

The cause of the fire hasn't been shared yet.

PCFR stated it responded to approximately 1,300 structure fires last year with 25% of the incidents being classified as "immediately dangerous to life and health."