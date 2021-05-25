Firefighters battled a trio of brush fires in Polk County

Brush fires are expected to continue as dry condition persist, fire officials say.

POLK COUNTY, Fla. — A trio of fires kept rescue crews busy Monday afternoon across Polk County.

Polk County Fire Rescue says its crews assisted the Florida Department of Forestry in several brush fires that happened near or around Lake Wales.

The first occurred in the River Ranch Hunt Club. No injuries were reported, but fire officials say several camps were destroyed. Another brush fire sent rescue crews to Lake Rosalie and Shore Drive. No structures were destroyed and no injuries were reported, Polk County fire officials say.

A 500-acre brush fire capped off the day. According to fire officials, several shooting stands were destroyed at the Streamsong Resort, but no injuries were reported.

Brush fires are expected to continue throughout Polk County as dry conditions persist.