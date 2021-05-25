Firefighters battled a trio of brush fires in Polk County

POLK COUNTY, Fla. — A trio of fires kept rescue crews busy Monday afternoon across Polk County.
Polk County Fire Rescue says its crews assisted the Florida Department of Forestry in several brush fires that happened near or around Lake Wales.
The first occurred in the River Ranch Hunt Club. No injuries were reported, but fire officials say several camps were destroyed. Another brush fire sent rescue crews to Lake Rosalie and Shore Drive. No structures were destroyed and no injuries were reported, Polk County fire officials say.
A 500-acre brush fire capped off the day. According to fire officials, several shooting stands were destroyed at the Streamsong Resort, but no injuries were reported.
Brush fires are expected to continue throughout Polk County as dry conditions persist.
What other people are reading right now:
- Tuesday marks 1 year since George Floyd's murder: 5 things that have changed
- Central Avenue’s stories: How George Floyd’s death conjures memories of 1967, 2014 deaths of unarmed Black men in Tampa
- Hiring teens is a great asset to one local business
- Tiger seen wandering neighborhood is thriving at new sanctuary home
- Flesh-eating 'black fungus' killing off patients who survived COVID-19
►Breaking news and weather alerts: Get the free 10 Tampa Bay app
►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter