Polk County cancels its summer camps for kids

The county is working on exploring ways to keep kids active while following the state's coronavirus guidelines.

BARTOW, Fla. — Sorry campers, we have some bad news.

Polk County Parks and Recreation announced it was canceling all summer camps hosted by the county. Those camps include:

Camp R.O.C.K.

Summer Frenzy Programs

A to Z Nature Camp

Discovery Center Summer Recreation Outdoor Education

The county said it was going to work on exploring ways to keep kids active while following the state's coronavirus guidelines throughout the summer.

Anyone who is looking for more information can call 863-534-7377.

