Who are the Polk County Public Schools superintendent candidates?

The search for Polk County Public Schools' next superintendent continues, with five candidates now under consideration. Superintendent Jacqueline M. Byrd announced her retirement last spring, kicking off the process.

The district – one of the Top 30 largest in the U.S. – announced more than 50 people submitted applications for the job.

School board members, helped by a volunteer committee in identifying the candidates, voted unanimously to consider seven people. Since then, the search has been narrowed down to five.

The Lakeland Ledger reports the next superintendent's three-year contract will have a start date of July 1, 2021, with a transition period in May. Its salary ranges from $215,000 to $275,000, plus competitive benefits.

Here are the candidates:

Harold Border - Chief of high schools at Orange County Public Schools in Orlando, Florida

Border previously served as an area superintendent, executive area director and held two principal positions within the Orange County Public Schools district, according to his resume. He holds a bachelor’s, master’s and doctorate in educational leadership from the University of Central Florida.

Border previously served in the Navy.

Frederick Heid - Superintendent at Community Unit School District in Algonquin, Illinois

Heid previously held the title of chief academic officer at Duval County Public Schools, bureau chief school improvement at the Florida Department of Education and principal positions at Orange County Public Schools, according to his resume. He, too, was a teacher at Booker Middle School in Sarasota, Florida.

He holds a bachelor's in secondary education and a master's in educational leadership from the University of South Florida. He has completed coursework for a doctorate in educational administration from Capella University and is working on a doctorate in leadership in educational administration from Aurora University.

James McIntyre Jr. - Assistant professor of practice and director at Center for Educational Leadership University of Tennessee in Knoxville, Tennessee

McIntyre previously held jobs as superintendent of Knox County Schools in Knoxville, Tennessee, and chief operating officer at Boston Public Schools, plus other budget positions within the district, according to his resume. He, too, was a teacher and held various fellowship positions.

McIntyre has a bachelor's from Boston College, a masters' from Canisius College and Boston University and a doctorate from the University of Massachusetts.

Michael Ramirez - Deputy superintendent of schools at Denver Public Schools in Denver

Ramirez previously held positions as cadre director in the Office of School Performance and Accountability at Broward County Public Schools, a principal at Coral Glades High School and was a teacher, according to his resume.

He has a bachelor's in secondary education at Southeastern College and a master's in educational leadership at Nova Southeastern University.

T. Nakia Towns - Deputy superintendent at Hamilton County Department of Education in Chattanooga, Tennessee

Towns previously served as assistant commissioner at the Tennessee Department of Education, chief accountability officer at Knox County Schools and held positions in human resources with the district, according to her resume.

On Tuesday, the school board is expected to vote in favor of who members think should get the job.