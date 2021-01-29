Sheriff: 10 people arrested for CARES Act fraud

Deputies say all 10 people face a "variety of fraud and theft charges, including felonies."

POLK COUNTY, Fla. — Polk County Sheriff's Office says deputies have arrested 10 people they say fraudulently got money from the county's CARES Act.

Deputies say all 10 people face a "variety of fraud and theft charges, including felonies." According to the sheriff's office, "many" of those charged are currently receiving government assistance, such as food stamps and unemployment.

According to a release, nine out of the 10 people received a one-time payment of $2,000 from the county's CARES Act fund. One person arrested didn't receive money but deputies say she provided a fraudulent document to an employee.

“The Polk Cares program was designed to provide help to people in our community because of the COVID-19 pandemic," Sheriff Grady Judd said in a statement. "Our investigation discovered people using fraudulent means to help themselves to some of that money. It is important that these kinds of government assistance programs have integrity. We will continue to investigate those who want to take advantage of programs designed to help those in need.”

Sheriff Grady Judd spoke Friday morning to discuss these charges. He was joined by Deputy County Manager Joe Halman.

You can watch the full press conference here.

This is a developing story. Check back with 10 Tampa Bay for updates.