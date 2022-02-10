Have you seen Carter? Polk County deputies search for missing 16-year-old

He hasn't been seen since he left his house in Bartow around 8:30 a.m. Wednesday.

BARTOW, Fla. — The Polk County Sheriff's Office is asking for help in looking for a missing and endangered 16-year-old.

Carter Culala hasn't been seen since he left his house in Bartow around 8:30 a.m. Wednesday, it said in a statement.

He is described as a 5-foot-10, 150-pound white male with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing dark sweatpants, a white T-shirt, a white hat, white gym shoes and a blue backpack.