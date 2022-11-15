Man turns himself in after hitting 11-year-old with SUV, Polk County deputies say

The child has a broken leg and is being treated at the hospital, according to authorities.

POINCIANA, Fla. — An 11-year-old child is recovering at the hospital after they were hit early Tuesday by an SUV, the Polk County Sheriff's Office said in a news release.

Deputies say the man responsible turned himself in to authorities.

The crash happened around 8 a.m. at the intersection of Cedar Side Drive and Rio Grande Canyon Loop in Poinciana. After the 11-year-old was hit, deputies said the driver, later identified as a 66-year-old man, drove off and didn't stay at the crash site.

The child's leg was broken, and they were rushed to the hospital to receive treatment for their injuries.

Deputies said they "quickly" found the man's SUV and identified it as the vehicle involved in the crash and subsequently identified him as the driver responsible.