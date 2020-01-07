Secretary accused of stealing from Polk County church

The Polk County Sheriff's Office didn't release the name of the secretary or the church, but said information would be available at a news conference later today.

WINTER HAVEN, Fla. — A church secretary in Polk County has been arrested and is accused of stealing from the church.

The Polk County Sheriff's Office said the finance secretary at a church there stole more than half a million dollars from it. Deputies said the money was taken over the course of several years.

Investigators said the secretary had access to the church's bank and credit card accounts.

