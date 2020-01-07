Secretary accused of stealing from Polk County church

WINTER HAVEN, Fla. — A church secretary in Polk County has been arrested and is accused of stealing from the church.
The Polk County Sheriff's Office said the finance secretary at a church there stole more than half a million dollars from it. Deputies said the money was taken over the course of several years.
Investigators said the secretary had access to the church's bank and credit card accounts.
The Polk County Sheriff's Office didn't release the name of the secretary or the church but said information would be available during an 11 a.m. news conference.
This is a developing story. Stay with 10 Tampa Bay for updates.
