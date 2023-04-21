62-year-old man dies in Polk County crash near Lake Alfred

One of the eastbound lanes was shut down for 2.5 hours.

LAKE ALFRED, Fla. — A Lake Alfred man died in a crash after his SUV rear-ended a semi-tractor's flatbed trailer, the Polk County Sheriff's Office said in a news release.

Lake Alfred police officers responded at around 2:49 p.m. to a crash on U.S. 17/92 at Lake Alfred Road. Due to the severity of the crash, the police department requested that the Polk County Sheriff's Office Traffic Homicide Unit handle the investigation.

Based on the investigation, the semi-tractor was stopped in an eastbound lane on U.S. 17/92 at a traffic light. The driver of a 2012 Jeep SUV identified as David Coleman, 62, also headed eastbound, collided with the truck's trailer.

Coleman suffered a medical episode right before the crash and was later pronounced dead, the sheriff's office said. However, his cause of death has not yet been determined.