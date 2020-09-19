x
Polk County

Mother killed, baby hurt in Polk County crash

Another driver was uninjured.
POLK COUNTY, Fla. — A 25-year-old mother was killed when a semi-truck crashed into the side of her car.

It happened just after 7 p.m. Saturday on State Road 60 at Boy Scout Road, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers say the car ran a stop sign and was hit on the passenger side by a semi-truck. The mother died at the scene, while her 1-year-old child suffered minor injuries.

The semi-truck driver was not hurt.

