Mother killed, baby hurt in Polk County crash

POLK COUNTY, Fla. — A 25-year-old mother was killed when a semi-truck crashed into the side of her car.
It happened just after 7 p.m. Saturday on State Road 60 at Boy Scout Road, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.
Troopers say the car ran a stop sign and was hit on the passenger side by a semi-truck. The mother died at the scene, while her 1-year-old child suffered minor injuries.
The semi-truck driver was not hurt.
