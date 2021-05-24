x
Polk County

Deputies: Man seriously hurt after he was hit by car in Lakeland

The man was taken to a nearby hospital, according to the Polk County Sheriff's Office.
Credit: Polk County Sheriff's Office

LAKELAND, Fla. — A man was seriously hurt Monday morning in Lakeland after he was hit by a car, according to the Polk County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies said the crash was reported just after 4:40 a.m. on North Combee Road near Lakeview Street. 

Investigators said the man hit by a car was an adult. He was taken to a nearby hospital with serious injuries, according to the sheriff's office. 

The sheriff's office said the roadway was reopened to traffic around 8 a.m. 

This is a developing story. Stay with 10 Tampa Bay for updates.

