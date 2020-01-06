Polk County declares emergency, curfew in place overnight

It runs from 10 p.m. Sunday through 5 a.m. Monday.

WINTER HAVEN, Fla. — A curfew order is effect overnight across Polk County in accordance with a local state of emergency, according to the sheriff's office.

The curfew runs from 10 p.m. Sunday through 5 a.m. Monday.

Sheriff Grady Judd cited reports of injuries to law enforcement officers and citizens in Lakeland following a Sunday afternoon protest.

"Thus far, participants are not dispersing as ordered by law enforcement officers and the activity is on-going," the order reads, in part.

The curfew and state of emergency means all people within the county need to stay inside except for those going to their jobs, needing emergency are exempt from the order. It also stipulates the "sale or other transfer of possession" of gas is not allowed.

Anyone who violates the curfew order could face up to 60 days in jail and a $500 fine if they're charged with a second-degree misdemeanor. If somebody violates it as a first-degree misdemeanor under state statutes, they could face up to a year in prison and/or a $1,000 fine.

The city of Tampa is under a curfew from 7:30 p.m. through 6 a.m. until further notice. Hillsborough County is exempt from the curfew.

What other people are reading right now: