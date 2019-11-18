DAVENPORT, Fla. — A raccoon who bit a 15-year-old boy last week tested positive for rabies, the sheriff's office says.

It is the 10th such reported case in Polk County this year.

The county's animal control responded Thursday, Nov. 14, to the Providence neighborhood in regard to the animal bite, according to a news release. His grandmother reported the teen was bitten on the hand after he saw the sick raccoon while trying to help it.

"It is imperative that children are told to avoid animals like bats, raccoons, and foxes out in the wild, and let me be clear---these animals are wildlife," Sheriff Grady Judd said in the release. "If you see one in distress, leave it alone and contact Polk County Animal Control immediately."

The 10 cases of rabies across the county include five bats and five raccoons. The ninth case happened last week, as well.

The county says there only were three cases of rabies confirmed last year.

