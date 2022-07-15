Bicyclist killed in Polk County crash

A truck crashed into the bicyclist as its driver turned into a parking lot.

DAVENPORT, Fla. — A bicyclist died from his injuries after he was hit by a truck Friday morning.

The crash happened around 7:15 a.m. in the area of U.S. 27 and Holly Hill Road, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers say the bicyclist was in the crosswalk of a driveway when a truck, driven by a 35-year-old man from Lake Wales, crashed into him. The bicyclist died at the scene.