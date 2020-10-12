Firefighters: 94-year-old woman dies after home catches on fire

POLK COUNTY, Fla. — A fire broke out Wednesday night in Davenport, killing a 94-year-old woman in her home, according to firefighters.
Polk County Fire Rescue says they were called out to a mobile home in the 6300 block of Lake Wilson Rd in Davenport for a report of a fire.
Once inside crews found the 94-year-old woman dead.
The cause of the fire is unknown at this time as the Polk County Sheriff's Office and fire marshal are investigating.
This is a developing story. Check back with 10 Tampa Bay for updates.
