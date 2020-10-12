Firefighters: 94-year-old woman dies after home catches on fire

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time as the Polk County Sheriff's Office and fire marshal are investigating.

POLK COUNTY, Fla. — A fire broke out Wednesday night in Davenport, killing a 94-year-old woman in her home, according to firefighters.

Polk County Fire Rescue says they were called out to a mobile home in the 6300 block of Lake Wilson Rd in Davenport for a report of a fire.

Once inside crews found the 94-year-old woman dead.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time as the Polk County Sheriff's Office and fire marshal are investigating.

This is a developing story. Check back with 10 Tampa Bay for updates.

