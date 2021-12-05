Polk deputies search for driver who left the scene of a deadly hit-and-run

The Polk County Sheriff's Office says the bicyclist who was struck died at the scene.

POLK COUNTY, Fla. — The Polk County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in finding a driver they say left the scene of a deadly accident.

According to deputies, a bicyclist was struck and killed by a "work van" around 6:13 p.m. Sunday while riding on 1st Street NW, near Stroud Road.

Following the collision, the van is reported to have sped away from the scene. The sheriff's office says the bicyclist died from their injuries a "short time later."

Detectives say they believe the vehicle is an older model white Ford E350 work van with damage to the right front area and a non-working right headlight.