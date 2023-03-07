Polk sheriff: Motorcycle driver dies in fiery crash

The sheriff's office says the driver died after hitting a drain culvert, going airborne and then crashing into a group of plastic boxes.

LAKE HAMILTON, Fla. — The Polk County Sheriff's Office is trying to identify the driver in a fiery and deadly motorcycle crash Saturday night.

It happened around 11 p.m. near the intersection of Scenic Highway and West Bryant Avenue in Lake Hamilton, according to an agency news release.

Deputies say the driver of a 2008 Honda Sport motorcycle was speeding northbound on Scenic Highway. The driver then reportedly failed to make a right-hand curve just south of the intersection of West Bryant Avenue.

That's when deputies say the motorcycle went off the road and hit a drainage culvert, causing the bike to become airborne.

The motorcycle and its rider crossed over a 7-foot fence before hitting a large group of plastic citrus boxes, which ignited a fire, the sheriff's office said.

The driver has yet to be identified.