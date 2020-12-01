WINTER HAVEN, Fla. — The Polk County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after they say one driver shot and killed another.

Deputies said it started Saturday night in Winter Haven when a man in an SUV was driving behind a truck and the truck came to a sudden stop on Lake Ned Road. Investigators said that made the SUV behind him come to a sudden stop too.

The driver of the truck got out and walked toward the people in the SUV, according to deputies. The driver of the truck started cursing at the people in the SUV and telling them they were following him too close and said he should kill them, deputies said.

The driver of the truck walked back to his truck, but then turned around and headed back toward the SUV, deputies said.

The driver of the SUV told the Polk County Sheriff’s Office he grabbed a gun out of his dash compartment, pointed it out the window at the other driver and fired because he was scared the other man was going to kill him.

The passenger in the SUV called 911.

People who saw the shooting happen said they heard a man yell “I don’t want to kill you,” and a woman yell “Don’t kill him, don’t kill him,” the Polk County Sheriff’s Office said.

The two people in the SUV stayed at the scene and waited for law enforcement to get there.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 863-298-6200.

What other people are reading right now:

FREE 10NEWS APP:



►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter