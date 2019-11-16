DAVENPORT, Fla. — A 54-year-old man was killed after driving into the path of an oncoming car, deputies say.

It happened before 6 p.m. Friday on U.S. Highway 27 at Central Grove Road, according to the Polk County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies say Jose Febo-Collazo was stopped at a stop sign but drove into the path of a car driven by 17-year-old Alondra Collazo, who had the right-of-way. Febo-Collazo's car was hit on the driver's side, spun and caught fire.

He was pulled from the car and taken to an area hospital, where he died from his injuries.

Collazo was not hurt while her passenger, 52-year-old Sandra Mendez-Pagan, was taken to the hospital in stable condition.

The southbound lanes of Highway 27 were closed for about four hours.

