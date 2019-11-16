DAVENPORT, Fla. — A 54-year-old man was killed after driving into the path of an oncoming car, deputies say.
It happened before 6 p.m. Friday on U.S. Highway 27 at Central Grove Road, according to the Polk County Sheriff's Office.
Deputies say Jose Febo-Collazo was stopped at a stop sign but drove into the path of a car driven by 17-year-old Alondra Collazo, who had the right-of-way. Febo-Collazo's car was hit on the driver's side, spun and caught fire.
He was pulled from the car and taken to an area hospital, where he died from his injuries.
Collazo was not hurt while her passenger, 52-year-old Sandra Mendez-Pagan, was taken to the hospital in stable condition.
The southbound lanes of Highway 27 were closed for about four hours.
RELATED: Loans available for businesses affected by EF-2 tornado
RELATED: Polk County deputies to give away free turkeys to families ahead of Thanksgiving
What other people are reading right now:
- Bicyclist hit by car along Pinellas Trail. Police are searching for the driver
- Hudson teen accused of sexually assaulting a 7 year old girl
- Hillsborough Co. updating sex-ed curriculum, causing controversy
- Florida Strawberry Festival announces full concert lineup for 2020
- Restaurant Red Alert: There were weevils in the rice and flour
FREE 10NEWS APP:
►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter