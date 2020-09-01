LAKELAND, Fla. — The Polk County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man they said shot and killed another man in Lakeland.

Henry Fernandez-Soto, 24, was shot Wednesday night and died early Thursday morning, according to investigators.

Deputies said they are looking for Celso Omar Sanchez Acosta because they think he shot Fernandez-Soto. Sanchez Acosta, who is in his 20s, could be driving a white 1999 Ford F250 with the Florida tag LBFN70.

Fernandez-Soto’s girlfriend told deputies the two had gone to meet with Sanchez Acosta to pick-up horse-riding equipment, according to a news release. Deputies said none of the people involved in the meeting lived at the meet-up place.

"While this was not a random shooting, we need to find and lock-up Sanchez

Acosta as soon as possible. He's armed and should be considered dangerous. We ask that if anyone knows where Sanchez Acosta is, let us know. Call us or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-226-TIPS,” Polk County Sheriff Gray Judd said.

Investigators said Fernandez-Soto’s girlfriend told them she was waiting in the car when she heard gunshots and saw Sanchez Acosta was running after Fernandez-Soto and pointing a gun at him. She said Fernandez-Soto told her recently that Sanchez Acosta had verbally threatened him and mentioned a rifle, deputies said.

Detectives said she told them the two men had an on-going argument about an alleged horse theft.

