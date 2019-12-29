LAKE WALES, Fla. — Polk County deputies are looking for a hit-and-run driver that crashed into a man in Lake Wales and left him in critical condition.
Deputies said the crash happened around 7:45 p.m. on North Scenic Highway.
A 49-year-old man was walking along the fog line when he was hit by a 1994-1997 blue or green Honda Accord, according to investigators.
If anyone has information about this incident, they are urged to contact PCSO
at 863-298-6200.
