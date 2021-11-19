Sheriff: 2 people injured following deputy-involved shooting in Mulberry

The Polk County Sheriff's Office says no law enforcement officers were injured.

MULBERRY, Fla. — The Polk County Sheriff's Office says two people were taken to the hospital following a deputy-involved shooting.

It happened Friday morning near the intersection of SR-60 West and Prairie Industrial Parkway.

The agency says the shooting happened while deputies were helping other agencies with two people who were running away from law enforcement.

The two people were taken to the hospital. There is no word on their injuries.

The sheriff's office did not detail why the two people were running from authorities.

No law enforcement officers were hurt in the shooting.

The sheriff's office says it will have more information at 9 a.m. ET.