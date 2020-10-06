Polk County deputies shoot, kill man who stabbed mother, sheriff says

Deputies said the man's mother was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

WINTER HAVEN, Fla. — The Polk County Sheriff's Office is investigating what led to deputies shooting and killing a man Wednesday morning.

The sheriff's office none of its deputies were hurt.

According to authorities, when deputies were looking for the man, he came out and fired at them with a handgun. Deputies returned fire and shot the man, killing him, according to the sheriff's office.

Sheriff Grady Judd will hold a press conference at 10:30 a.m.