Sheriff: Davenport man shot, killed after attacking deputy with knife

The sheriff's office says the man had several suicide notes in his clothes.

DAVENPORT, Fla. — A Davenport man is dead after he tried to attack a Polk County deputy with a knife and was shot by the deputy, the sheriff's office said.

The agency says it happened around 10:30 p.m. Tuesday on County Road 547 North in unincorporated Davenport. Someone called 911 and reported 37-year-old Gilberto Martinez-Nava and his ex-wife were arguing and he had started to choke her.

The sheriff's office says family members got the ex-wife away from Martinez-Nava, but he became "increasingly hostile and irrational" and armed himself with a knife.

Deputies reportedly were told by dispatch Martinez-Nava was "described as being suicidal" and "posed a danger to the family."

A deputy arrived at the home and knocked on the side door. An older woman opened the door and Martinez-Nava was behind her. The sheriff's office says when Martinez-Nava saw the deputy, he "began charging at him" while holding the knife as though he would attack the deputy.

After the deputy told Martinez-Nava repeatedly to drop the knife, the sheriff's office says Martinez-Nava refused and continued to get closer to the deputy. The deputy then fired his gun and shot Martinez-Nava.

The deputy was not injured.

Polk County Fire Rescue then arrived and took Martinez-Nava to the hospital, where he later died.

The agency says the deputy fired his gun four times, shooting Martinez-Nava in the torso three times and once in the arm. The sheriff's office says they found several suicide notes in Martinez-Nava's clothes.

“The deputy didn’t choose to shoot Mr. Martinez-Nava…Mr. Martinez-Nava chose to make the deputy shoot him. Our deputy arrived to keep the family safe, which is ultimately what happened…just not the way we wanted," Sheriff Grady Judd said in a statement.

The investigation is ongoing and is being turned over to the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office. Additional investigations will be lead by the Administrative Investigations, the State Attorney's Office and the Medical Examiner's Office.

The deputy, identified as 27-year-old Deputy Gregory Streeter, has been with the Polk County Sheriff's Office since June 2019 and has been placed on administrative leave with pay per protocol.