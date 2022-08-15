Polk County deputy hit by car expected to be OK

Deputy Katie Reese had no serious injuries, according to the sheriff's office.

LAKELAND, Fla. — A Polk County Sheriff's Office deputy who was hit by a car Sunday evening likely will be able to leave the hospital with no serious injuries.

Deputy Katie Reese was outside her patrol car with other deputies around 9:20 p.m. on Combee Road near Old Combee Road outside of Lakeland when another driver crashed into her, according to a Polk County Sheriff's Office news release.

The agency says deputies parked their cars on the northbound shoulder with their lights on while Reese and another deputy were on the shoulder of the southbound side outside of the white fog line.

Reese was hit from behind while on the roadway, the sheriff's office said.

The oncoming car's driver, who stayed behind after the crash, said he didn't notice the deputies because he was looking at the other cars on the other side of the road, the news release states. As he came up on the scene, he reportedly moved his car closer to the shoulder — and hit Reese.

"We are very happy that Deputy Reese was not seriously injured. This is a reminder of the dangers that law enforcement officers face every day, and for drivers to approach cautiously when emergency vehicles are present," Sheriff Grady Judd said in a statement.