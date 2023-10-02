Man who killed Polk County deputy, 2 others in 1981 dies at hospital

The man was found guilty of first-degree murder in connection with the deaths of Deputy Theron Burnham, Ray Beasley and William Evans.

POLK COUNTY, Fla. — A man found guilty 42 years ago in the deaths of a Polk County deputy and two others died over the weekend, the Polk County Sheriff's Office explains in a news release.

Paul Johnson, 74, died Saturday after receiving ongoing medical treatment at a hospital while in the custody of the Union County Correctional Institution.

The 74-year-old was found guilty back in 1981 of three counts of first-degree murder in connection with the deaths of Deputy Theron Burnham, Ray Beasley and William Evans.

He also was found guilty of two counts of robbery, kidnapping, arson and two counts of attempted first-degree murder.

“Three innocent people were violently and viciously murdered that night in 1981 during an all-night meth-induced crime spree, and I personally lost a good friend in Deputy Theron Burnham," Sheriff Grady Judd said in a statement. "Johnson was captured by SWAT during a manhunt, and I had the pleasure of being one of two deputies to take him to jail. I am glad he hasn’t enjoyed a day of freedom since then, but the truth is, he should have been executed by the State a long time ago.

"Ultimately though, there is one final judgement he has to face—and based on the kind of person he was, I doubt that goes well for him.”

Johnson reportedly began his attacks just after midnight on Jan. 9, 1981.

Evans, who was a cab driver, was robbed and fatally shot by Johnson, who then set the cab on fire.

Johnson then went on to get a ride with Ray Beasley and Amy Reid, the sheriff's office explains. Beasley was eventually shot and killed while Reid ran away to get help.

Burnham responded to the scene of the shooting where he was also fatally shot by Johnson.

After being arrested and being found guilty months later in September, Johnson was initially sentenced to death but because of appeals and changes in sentencing guidelines, he was able to elude execution up until his now recent death.