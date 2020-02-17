WINTER HAVEN, Fla. — A nine-year veteran of the Polk County Sheriff's Office is off the job, for now, after allegedly driving drunk.

K-9 Deputy Seth Morozowski, 28, was arrested by the Florida Highway Patrol and charged with driving under the influence, according to online records from the Hillsborough County jail.

He has been suspended without pay, pending termination proceedings, according to a news release.

Deputies say an FHP trooper pulled up behind Morozowski's personal car that was stopped on the shoulder of Interstate 4 near the N. Kingsway Road overpass just before 3 a.m. Saturday.

The trooper reported smelling a strong odor of alcohol when he came up to the car and said Morozowski could not satisfactorily perform several field sobriety exercises when asked.

He was taken to the Hillsborough County jail, where breath sample tests returned results of 0.212 g/210L and 0.209 g/210L -- more than twice the legal limit of 0.08 g/210L.

Morozowski has been with the sheriff's office for nine years and two months, with a salary of $56,099.

RELATED: Polk County teacher accused of driving drunk while towing ‘impounded’ camper

RELATED: Know your rights: what to do if you're the victim in an accident

What other people are reading right now:

FREE 10NEWS APP:



►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter