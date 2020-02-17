WINTER HAVEN, Fla. — A nine-year veteran of the Polk County Sheriff's Office is off the job, for now, after allegedly driving drunk.
K-9 Deputy Seth Morozowski, 28, was arrested by the Florida Highway Patrol and charged with driving under the influence, according to online records from the Hillsborough County jail.
He has been suspended without pay, pending termination proceedings, according to a news release.
Deputies say an FHP trooper pulled up behind Morozowski's personal car that was stopped on the shoulder of Interstate 4 near the N. Kingsway Road overpass just before 3 a.m. Saturday.
The trooper reported smelling a strong odor of alcohol when he came up to the car and said Morozowski could not satisfactorily perform several field sobriety exercises when asked.
He was taken to the Hillsborough County jail, where breath sample tests returned results of 0.212 g/210L and 0.209 g/210L -- more than twice the legal limit of 0.08 g/210L.
Morozowski has been with the sheriff's office for nine years and two months, with a salary of $56,099.
RELATED: Polk County teacher accused of driving drunk while towing ‘impounded’ camper
RELATED: Know your rights: what to do if you're the victim in an accident
What other people are reading right now:
- Sheriff: Man shot and killed by deputy during SWAT standoff in Polk County
- 13-month-old Florida boy found dead after nap at daycare died from stomach flu, medical examiner says
- Flock of migrating birds looks like a storm on Florida weather radar
- Hunters are killing bald eagles -- but they're not shooting them
- NWS: 'Ice volcanoes' form on Lake Michigan
- You can now buy a dog collar that swears every time your dog barks
- 'Hopefully I scared him': Florida man baits mail package thief
►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter