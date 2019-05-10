WINTER HAVEN, Fla. — A person was shot and critically injured by a Polk County Sheriff's Office deputy, authorities say.
The shooting happened late Friday, Oct. 4, in Winter Haven, according to a news release.
Sheriff Grady Judd is expected to detail more about the case later on Saturday.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
What other people are reading right now:
- 'She could have caused catastrophic damage': Woman accused of making dozens of pipe bombs
- High school honors fallen football captain with special ceremony
- Red tide returns: Harmful algae appears again in parts of Florida
- Bear cubs lock themselves in a van, then honk until a human let them out
- This bar sells drinks by the hour, not the glass
FREE 10NEWS APP:
►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter