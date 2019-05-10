WINTER HAVEN, Fla. — A person was shot and critically injured by a Polk County Sheriff's Office deputy, authorities say.

The shooting happened late Friday, Oct. 4, in Winter Haven, according to a news release.

Sheriff Grady Judd is expected to detail more about the case later on Saturday.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

