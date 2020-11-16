Sheriff's Office: Deputies return fire after man shoots one of them with a shotgun in Polk County

The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline is available 24/7 can be reached at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).

MULBERRY, Fla. — Editor's Note: The below story contains information about a deputy-involved shooting that centered around a man who authorities say had threatened to harm himself. Audience discretion is advised.

Investigators say a suicidal man shot a deputy before authorities returned fire Sunday night in Polk County. Both the man and the deputy survived.

It all started around 9:50 p.m. when the sheriff's office got a 911 call about a man who investigators say went live on Facebook with a shotgun to his head and threatened to take his own life. Deputies immediately went searching for him.

About an hour later, with the help of a drone, authorities say they found 33-year-old William Hogeland, of Bartow, sitting in his car under a bridge on Nichols Road in Mulberry.

Authorities say they approached Hogeland and asked to see his hands. While he initially complied, deputies say he then reached down and grabbed a shotgun -- firing through his windshield and striking 32-year-old Deputy Joshua Chaves in the arm.

All four deputies at the scene returned fire, striking Hogeland three times.

The sheriff's office says the deputies then rendered first aid and called paramedics who took Hogeland to the hospital. His injuries are not life-threatening.

"Hogeland has been Baker Acted twice, once in May 2019 and once in May 2020. He is being provided with mental health treatment, and the investigation into pending charges is ongoing," the sheriff's office wrote in an email.

In a news conference, Sheriff Grady Judd said the agency plans to file first-degree murder charges against Hogeland.

"We'll help you if you'll let us," Judd said Monday. "But if you put our life in danger...you shoot at us, we're going to shoot back."

Chaves was also taken to a hospital and treated for minor arm injuries. He has since been released. Chaves was first hired as a detention deputy in 2014 and became a patrol deputy in 2015. He is currently assigned to the Southwest District.

As per Polk County's protocol in deputy-involved shootings, there will be three independent investigations: the homicide unit will investigate the shooting itself, there will be an internal administrative inquiry and the state attorney's office will conduct its own outside investigation. All deputies involved will be placed on paid administrative leave, which is standard procedure while the investigation gets underway.

In addition to Chaves, the other deputies involved were: 31-year-old Deputy Charles Wallace, 24-year-old Deputy Christopher Paul and 38-year-old Deputy Adam Raulerson. All of them are Crisis Intervention Training (CIT) certified.

10 Tampa Bay Cares: The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline is available 24/7 and can be reached at 1-800-273-TALK (8255). In the Tampa Bay area, 2-1-1 will also connect you to the Crisis Center.

